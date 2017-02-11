BJP indulging in “coercive” politics to gag voice of opponents: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan (File photo). Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan (File photo).

Joining the chorus of Congress leaders, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘janmapatri’ remark during a campaign speech in Haridwar, saying the latter has “forgotten the political ethics”. The senior Congress leader also trained guns at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for continuously referring to dossiers of some political leaders in Maharashtra (kundali) and using the same to “gag” voice of the opponents. “The government at the Centre and in the State are involved in coercive politics. The way PM Modi has said that he is having the ‘janmapatri’ (referring to the list of misdeeds) of the leaders opposing him and would expose them reflects the attitude of the party leaders who want to gag the voice of opposition,” Chavan told reporters at state party headquarters here.

“Not only Modiji, but here in the state, CM Fadnavis has, time and again, said it that he was having the ‘kundali’ of the leaders,” said Chavan.

Modi, who is under attack from the Congress for his comments on former PM Manmohan Singh, during an election rally in Hardiwar on Friday warned the party that he had a detailed dossier on them.

On employment opportunities, Modi led government had promised to generate two crore employment every year and by this way, this government should have created 5 crore jobs so far in two-and-half years. But unfortunately, over 40 lakh people have lost their employment due to demonetisation, said Chavan.

He said that in the wake of political slugfest between BJP and its ruling partner Shiv Sena, this government has become untenable.

“I feel this government has become untenable and anything can happen after the civic election is over,” Chavan, an MLA from Karad (south) constituency said.

He said CM Fadnavis has “poured everything” to win the BMC election as his political career is at “stake”.

“This BMC election is very crucial for him (Fadnavis) and this is why he is not leaving any stone unturned to be successful. Fadnavis is very much aware that the outcome of this election will decide his political future,” said Chavan.

“Visitors find only potholes on the roads in Mumbai.

Entire civic body is mirred in corruption and instead of taking action against officials and contractors, Fadnavis is counting their corrupt practices in his rallies,” he said.

Chavan also took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray’s move to hobnob with Patidar Samaj leader Hardik Patel, saying, “Has he (Uddhav) lost faith in Marathi people due to which he has to take support of Patel.”