Indicating that the rebellion in the BJP is far from over, the party on Sunday expelled 32 members for working against party candidates. They include Ranveer Singh Rana (Yamnotri), Guddu Ram (Tharali), Manohar Lal Pahari (Pauri) and Himani Nainwal (Ranikhet). In the last few days, the party has expelled around 50 leaders for either contesting against its candidates or working against them.