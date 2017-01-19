At 91, ND Tiwari knocks new door: Saffron for son

BJP president Amit Shah with Tiwari in Delhi Wednesday. PTI photo BJP president Amit Shah with Tiwari in Delhi Wednesday. PTI photo

IN THE heat and dust of the Assembly poll run-up, two fathers have emerged as headline stories — both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, former Union ministers, and both seen at one time as a potential Prime Minister candidate.

One, at 77, inexplicably working at cross-purposes with his son after having chaperoned him through a five-year stint as CM. And the other, at 91, now sacrificing his entire political capital to set in motion the political career of a son who had to fight a six-year-long legal battle to force him to acknowledge paternity.

While the tale of the former —of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has now “made it up” with son Akhilesh, but only after the UP CM had walked away with most party leaders, cadres, and even the election symbol — may have more drama, Narayan Dutt Tiwari’s move on Wednesday appeared like lightning.

Pushed to the margins for long, the Congress stalwart, multiple-time CM of the undivided UP and then the newly-carved state of Uttarakhand, suddenly bounced back Wednesday, meeting BJP president Amit Shah and announcing his support to the saffron party. All this, to apparently secure a ticket for son Rohit Shekhar in Uttarakhand, which goes to the polls on February 15.

Although Tiwari and Rohit did not officially join BJP, they will campaign for the party, and even though the former CM is not politically active, his presence in their camp could be an advantage to the saffron party in the Kumaon region, where outgoing CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat enjoys strong support.

“In our meeting…we offered our support to the BJP president. He has welcomed us. It is now up to him to utilise us — my father has blessed him,” Rohit said.

While BJP leaders had said earlier in the day that both will join the party officially, the BJP apparently could not accommodate Rohit in its current list of candidates. Asked why his father left the Congress, Rohit said the party ignored him. “Have you ever seen his photo in any poster?,” he asked.

Tiwari first came to the limelight in 1976, when then PM Indira Gandhi, after initially zeroing in on Rajendra Kumari Bajpai as CM of UP to replace Veer Bahadur Singh, changed her mind at the eleventh hour. Tiwari took office, and never looked back. In all, he was the UP CM thrice, emerging as the party’s most acceptable face and impressing many with his administrative skills. He was a minister in both Indira and Rajiv Gandhi’s governments.

But Tiwari’s persona presents a contrast. An educated, suave, cool-headed and an acceptable Brahmin leader with a proven record of administrative acumen, at another level, he attracted ridicule for being a “yes-man”, who did not feel inhibited carrying Sanjay Gandhi’s slippers during the Emergency — a man once derided by detractors with the sly ‘Na nar hai, na nari hai; Narayan Dutt Tiwari hai’.

At 84, a major sex scandal led to his exit from the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan.