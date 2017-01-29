Akhilesh Yadav top quotes at Congress-Samajwadi Party joint conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday briefed the press for the first time since the two parties entered into an electoral alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav claimed that UP voters will catapult the alliance past the 300+ margin. Expressing confidence in Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh said that both of them have known each other for a long time and will continue to work together. Dismissing an alliance with BSP, Akhilesh said that an “elephant cannot walk with a cycle”.

Here are the top quotes by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in the rally:

* We were together in Lok Sabha and have known each other for a long time. Now we have to work together.

* We are the two wheels of a cycle. One of us is the wheel of progress and the other is the wheel of prosperity.

* The alliance will win 300+ seats and people’s confidence.

* Congress-SP alliance will answer those who made the nation stand in queues.

* Rahul Gandhi talked aobut 3Ps. I give you the fourth ‘P’. This will be a people’s alliance,

* We saw the winters, the summers, the rains, and their elections manifesto. But nobody saw the “acche din”.

* If elephant walks with cycle, or vice-versa, imagine what will be its speed?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd