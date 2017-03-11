Elections 2017: PM Modi thanks people on Twitter who wished him after UP, Uttarakhand win

The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo) The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo)

After a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday evening to thank voters, party workers and candidates for their stellar performance in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections. He specially mentioned BJP president Amit Shah for taking the party to new heights. He also replied to tweets from the public, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and UK politician Bob Blackman.

The Prime Minister in his tweet said, “Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening.” He added, “Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians.”

He responded to Swami Ramdev, saying “people voted for development’ and to Kaif saying, “the scale and support is historical.”

“All our time & energy is fully devoted towards fulfilling people’s aspirations,” he said in response to Sri Sri’s congratulatory tweet. “More than my understanding, it is the people who have trusted the BJP & we will never betray this faith,” he replied to Sachin Bansal.

Thank you Sri Sri Ji. All our time & energy is fully devoted towards fulfilling people's aspirations. http://t.co/JX8IlfXxGQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

Lata Didi, thank you very much for the wishes. As always, your wishes are very special. http://t.co/f4rcVdCDxQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

PM Modi, earlier this evening, responded to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, congratulating him and the BJP on their victory in the two states, saying, “Long live democracy!” The BJP has taken the reins in Uttar Pradesh after a 14-year hiatus.

Amit Shah responded to tweets as well this evening, thanking people for their wishes and kind words. “People have chosen “Politics of Development” over Vote bank politics,” he said.

The BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly, a dramatic jump from the 47 seats it bagged in 2012. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance settled for 54 seats. Mayawati’s BSP won 19 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 56 seats, while 11 went to the Congress.

