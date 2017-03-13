Fruits now on BJP tree, it’s our responsibility to bend, says PM Narendra Modi

During the victory speech at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey During the victory speech at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey

In his victory speech at the BJP headquarters the day after the party won the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes the results as a foundation for a ‘new India’, sets a target for 2022, and stresses the role of the poor and the middle class. Excerpts:

There are various reasons for victory on various occasions but when there is a massive, unimaginable victory after massive, unimaginable voting, it is forcing political experts to deliberate over it. Yesterday, I read the writings of some political experts. Today also, I was reading something. Elections on emotional issues have been witnessed in this country, even waves and their impact on elections have been seen. However, in the absence of any emotional issue, development is a poll plank. It is very difficult. All political parties have been avoiding taking up this issue in elections and, even when they have used it, they have done so just in passing. This election should also be examined from the point of view that despite no emotional issue, such massive voting took place and even the poorest people came out to vote.

A new India is on the horizon. I am looking at the election results in five states as the foundation for a new India — a new India of the dreams of the 65-per-cent, under-35 population, and of uniquely aware women groups.

A new India, in which the poor are looking for an opportunity to do something instead of seeking something, is a new change. The poor of the country have given up the mindset of liking somebody only because they have been given something. The poor person wants to progress through his hard work. He says you create an opportunity for me, I will work hard and grow.

We have seen poll-related dreams raining on the nation many times (desh ke saamne chunao kendrit sapnon ki varsha hamne bahut baar dekhi hai). We want to make a new India taking along the 125 crore people of India. One such occasion is 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence. Let me say first that I am not a person who goes by electoral mathematics. I have 125 crore Indians in mind, with whose participation this new India will be built.

Seventy-five years have passed since Independence. This journey has continued for 75 years. It has continued in whatever way. Whoever got a chance served [the country] in their own way. We never deny it. Whichever government, whichever prime minister got the chance, he worked. We accept the work of all, we respect that. If the 125 crore people of the country take up one mission to accomplish by 2022, whatever the field they work in, no body can stop this new India from emerging. And this has got strength from the election results in five states as well.

The results of the elections in five states are creating a movement for development. The results of these elections have given an impetus to the building of a new India by taking all sections together. I thank the people in all the five states for reposing your trust in us and creating a BJP wave. Many such faces have got elected this time, who have perhaps never been seen on television or found any mention in a newspaper. Maybe our people have less experience, maybe we are not very well known, but I assure you that our colleagues will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling your dreams.

I am not a person who thinks within such narrow limits as who won in this election, who was defeated, whom did we defeat, who did what. The election victory for the BJP is a sacred command from the people.

Even trees and plants teach us. However tall a tree may be, it starts bending the moment fruits grow on it. Nature gives us inspiration. Today when the fruits of victory have grown on this huge tree of the BJP, it becomes our responsibility to bend, to be polite (aaj jab BJP ke is vatvriksha par vijay rupi phal lage hain, to hum BJP ka sabse zyada jhukne ka jimma banta hai, adhik namra banne ka jimma banta hai).

Power is not about the ornament of a post. Power is an opportunity to serve. We have to move forward like this. We have got victories a number of times. Four generations of our parties have passed in achieving this. This election result in Uttar Pradesh is also an emotional issue for us, coming during the death centenary year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaye, whose principle of Antyodaya and the power of the poor of the country I realise.

If the power of the poor and the dreams of the middle class are put together, no one can stop the nation from going to the peak of growth. Sometimes people from the middle class have to bear a bigger burden. They have to pay taxes, follow the rules and social norms. The middle class bear a bigger burden of the economy and this burden on them should come down. Once the poor of the county get the strength to bear the burden, the burden on the middle class will come down. The country will progress as much as the poor get the opportunity in nation building.

We have never got anything as a gift. We have no complaints either (hum logon ko saugat me kuchch nahin mila hai. Hum shikwa bhi nahin karte). We are here because we want to do something for the country and society. I would like to say that though the government in a democracy is formed with a majority, it is run with a consensus. And hence the government of the BJP belongs to those who voted for it as well as to those who did not vote for it (main yeh baat kahna chahunga ki loktantra me sarkar banti hai bahumat se, lekin chalti hai sarvamat se. Aur isliye BJP ki sarkar jinhone vote diya unki bhi hai, jinhone vote nahin diya unki bhi hai). It belongs to those who walked with it as well as those who stood against it (unki bhi hai jo saath chale, unki bhi hai jo saamne rahe). The government has no right to discriminate, nor does the BJP endorse any such right. And therefore, whether someone gave the vote or did not is something that matters only until the election results. After that, it is the government of UP, it is for all the residents of UP. The government is of everyone, for everyone, and is for taking along all sections together. We work with this pious thought, we will work like that.