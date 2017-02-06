Your partner more corrupt than you: Amit Shah to Akhilesh Yadav

BJP National President Amit Shah BJP National President Amit Shah

ATTACKING THE SP government in UP on the issue of law and tie up with the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had found a partner who is more corrupt than him.

“For 15 years, this game of BSP-SP has left UP far behind in development. Akhilesh babu, UP was fed up of your corruption, you found a partner who is more corrupt than you….They (UP government) have made a few things for show. In the language of development, it is called cosmetic development,” said Shah.

He said that the SP-Congress alliance was proof of Akhilesh accepting defeat before the elections. “If he had faith that SP can form government on its won, he would not have given 100 seats to the Congress,” he said.

Shah said, “…during our rule, Pakistan-backed terrorists launched an attack (in Uri) …Within 10 days, our Army went (across the LoC), hit the terrorists and came back. When surgical strikes happened, Rahul baba said that Modi ji, you do ‘khoon ki dalali’.The first thing we have done is given a PM who talks.”

Maintaining that the safety of women was a primary concern, Shah said: “We have decided that in whichever area there is a college, an anti-Romeo squad will be there to teach SP goondas a lesson. If you want to save women from rapes by these SP goondas then there is only one way – formation of a BJP government.”