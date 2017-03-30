Yogi government orders Mukhtar Ansari’s transfer from Lucknow jail

Ansari, an accused in the sensational murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, was transferred to Lucknow district jail in June last year from Agra Central Jail. (Representational Image) Ansari, an accused in the sensational murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, was transferred to Lucknow district jail in June last year from Agra Central Jail. (Representational Image)

The state government on Wednesday issued an order to transfer controversial BSP MLA from Mau Mukhtar Ansari from Lucknow district jail to Banda jail on administrative grounds.

“State government today issued order to shift Mukhtar Ansari to Banda district jail on administrative grounds. He would be shifted after formalities are completed,” said Additional Director General, Prison, Gopal Lal Meena.

Ansari, an accused in the sensational murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, was transferred to Lucknow district jail in June last year from Agra Central Jail. Mukhtar has been lodged in jail since 2005.

