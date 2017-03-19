Yogi Adityanath vows to work for all sections without discrimination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hours after taking oath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday promised to promised to work for all sections of the society without any discrimination, with focus on development and job creation. In a brief media interaction, he said his government will pursue the agenda of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and fulfil all the promises made by the party during the polls.

“We will follow ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ agenda and will serve the state…Our government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination. We will ensure balanced development of UP,” Adityanath said.

His comments assume significance as he is considered to be a hardline Hindutva mascot.

“I want to assure people that BJP, which got votes for development and security, will show positive resuilts soon,” the Chief Minister said.

“Effective measures will be taken by our government for welfare of common man and it will be devoted to welfare of people. The administration will be made sensible and answerable and emphasis will be on law and order,” he said.

Accusing the previous governments of being responsible for the sorry state of affairs in the state, Adityanath said work will be done to make development agriculture-based as it is main source of income.

Women empowerment, their security and honour will also be on top of the BJP government agenda, he said.

“We will focus on skill development of youths so that they can get job opportunity while government apopintments will be made corruption free and transparent. Investment will be promoted for industrial devolpment and it will be done for economic develompent,” Adityanath added.

