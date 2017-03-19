Latest News

Will work to improve law and order of Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath held his first press conference in Lucknow after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2017 7:05 pm
Yogi Adityanath, adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, UP CM Yogi adityanath, Yogi adityanath press conference, BJP, BJP UP, BJP yogi adityanath, press conference Adityanath, Yogi aditya nath oath taking ceremony, Uttar Pradesh elections, UP election results 2017, Yogi adityanath, Yogi Adityanath took over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

Firebrand Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath was on Sunday sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The oath taking ceremony was held at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. Along with the chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma took oath as Deputy Chief ministers of the state. Besides, 23 other Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took oath as cabinet ministers.

The newly elected UP Chief Minister held his first press conference after taking oath.

Here are the highlights:

6:50 pm: Will work to improve law and order of the state and will fulfill all the promises we have made to the people of the state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

6:49 pm: The government will work towards youth employment in the state. will surely work to improve job crisis. We will work for all section of society without any partiality, for this administration will be made accountable and answerable: Yogi Adityanath

6:48 pm: The government will work towards women safety and equal opportunities for women: Uttar Pradesh CM

6:47: In 15 years, Uttar Pradesh has been left behind in all respects. Past governments have hurt state’s growth. Will take UP on path of growth and will work for the welfare of people, says Yogi Adityanath.

6:46 pm: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow, UP.

