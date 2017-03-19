We will work without discrimination, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference after taking oath on Sunday. (Source: ANI photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference after taking oath on Sunday. (Source: ANI photo)

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government is committed to fulfill all the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

Addressing his first press conference as the Chief Minister, Adityanath said: “Our government is fully committed to fulfil the promises that were made (before elections).”

He also thanked the people of state for giving a huge mandate to the BJP.

“Our government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination. It will work towards youth employment in the state. We will surely work to improve job crisis”, the chief minister said.

Adityanath further said, “In 15 years, Uttar Pradesh has been left behind in all respects. Past governments have hurt state’s growth. We will take UP on path of growth and will work for the welfare of people.”

Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The oath was administered by Governor Ram Naik which took place at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. Besides, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma took over as the deputy chief ministers in a Cabinet which will have 23 other ministers. A large bumber of leaders and ministers attended the ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mulayam SInh Yadav AKhilesh Yadav and others. He is the 21st CM of the state and is five time MP from Gorakhpur.

