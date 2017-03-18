Yogi Adityanath to take oath as UP chief minister: Here’s how politicians reacted on Twitter

After elected as Chief Minister of uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath,Dupty CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on saturday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.03.2017 After elected as Chief Minister of uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath,Dupty CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on saturday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.03.2017

Following speculations on the possible Chief Minister candidates for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Saturday finally designated the chair to Yogi Adityanath. The 44-year old Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur has been declared as the 32nd CM of the state. The other front-runners for the party were Keshav Prasad Maurya and Manoj Sinha. A large crowd assembled in major towns to celebrate the CM candidate announcement.

Yogi Adityanath who is believed to have a staunch Hindutva ideology will be sworn in on Sunday at 2.15 pm in Lucknow. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be the Yogi’s deputies. PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will also be present, along with other BJP leaders for the swearing-in.

Yogi Adityanath who has made anti-muslim statements in the past is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in the eastern UP city. His inflammatory speeches also led to arrests and riots in the state. The BJP won clear majority in the state securing 312 seats in 403 member house for which the firebrand leader Yogi Adiyanath was closely campaigning after PM Modi.

Leaders have been congratulating Yogi Adityanath on Twitter. Minister of State Piyush Goyal tweeted saying UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath will touch new heights.

Minister of Youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel also expressed his best wishes to the elected CM and deputy CMs.

Social worker Tarun Vijay thanked PM Modi for declaring Yogi Adityanath as the CM of UP.

Million thanks @narendramodi @AmitShah for gvng perfect leaders @UP and UK.It boosted morale of patriotic forces. Unapologetic Bharatiyata — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) March 18, 2017

Minister of science Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed massive support to the selected CM by BJP

Congratulations to #YogiAdityanath ji on becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh. Wave of joy and jubilation in the state, massive public support ✨ pic.twitter.com/8BNmSHMJDw — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 18, 2017

Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chauhan congratulated Yogi Adityanath and assured that UP will be benefited by his guidance and leadership.

While there were many praises for BJP’s CM candidate, other political leader were disheartened to hear the announcement. Swaraj Abhiyan party leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted saying that people like Yogi Adityanath should not hold any constitutional post.

Should such persons hold any constitutional post?

Please watch and decide. http://t.co/40E2bmcGqa — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) March 18, 2017

Omar Abdullah reacted on twitter saying BJP spokesperson should stop asserting that RSS is only a social organisation.

Can the spokespersons of the BJP now put to rest their oft repeated assertion that the RSS is only a social organisation? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) March 18, 2017

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said “Congress Party will continue to act as a watchdog of people’s interests and play a constructive role in progress of state of UP”.

Prerogative to choose Chief Minister is always of the ruling party. | Our Statement on appointment of Uttar Pradesh CM pic.twitter.com/F0zy3jUOgZ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 18, 2017

Congress leader Veerappa Moily critised BJP’s selection of CM candidate and said it is a “big assault” on secularism” and that Hinduism is not India.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid expressed his views on Yogi Adityanath through a poem entitled ” Tribute to new CM of UP”

Tribute to new CM of UP; pic.twitter.com/AZ2wI2yVPB — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) March 18, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd