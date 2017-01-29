Yogi Adityanath to raise Hindu ‘exodus’

Yogi Aditynath said he would address public meetings in Muzaffarnagar and Kairana. (File Photo) Yogi Aditynath said he would address public meetings in Muzaffarnagar and Kairana. (File Photo)

BJP’s star campaigner, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, is set to start campaigning from Monday in western UP, where he would raise issues of “exodus” of Hindu families in Kairana and also the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Adityanath said: “I will address public meetings in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Meerut and other parts of western UP.” He confirmed that he would raise issues of Muzaffarnagar riots and “exodus” from Kairana.

“Kairana, where exodus of Hindus has been a major issue… will also be in my agenda,” he said.

Asked about his Hindu Yuva Vahini fielding candidates against BJP, Adityanath said: “No one from HYV will contest against BJP.”