LIVE UPDATES: Yogi Adityanath sworn in as 21st CM of Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday was sworn in as 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Governor Ram Naik administered the oath of office and secrecy by state at a ceremony in Lucknow’s Kanshiram Smriti Upvan. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also take charge as deputy chief ministers.

2.33 pm: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the former Congress leader, takes oath as a cabinet minister of the UP government.

2.30 pm: Surya Pratap Shahi and Suresh Khanna also took oath as a cabinet ministers of the state government.

2.29 pm: Swami Prasad Maurya takes oath as a Cabinet Minister of UP government.

2:25 pm: Dinesh Sharma takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

2.22 pm: Keshav Prasad Maurya takes oath as deputy chief minister.

2.18 pm: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

2.09 pm: PM Narendra Modi has arrived at Lucknow airport to attend swearing in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath.

2: 05 pm: Samajwadi Party patriarch and veteran BJP leader LK Advani are among the attendees. Adityanath will be the 21st CM of UP. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

2: 02 pm: Blast from the past: Watch the video when Adiyanath broke into tears in Parliament back in 2007. Watch it here

1: 57 pm: Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has reached Kanshiram Smriti Upvan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his successor. The Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are also present on stage.

1: 53 pm: In a bid to allay fears about the safety of minority communities, veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI “Koi khatra nahi hai, aap aaram se rahiye.”

1: 48 pm: Adityanath’s father says from the very start his son had the aim of serving the people and that he was very happy after he has been announced as the Chief Minister of UP, ANI reports.

1: 35 pm: According to NDTV, the Yogi Adityanath-led government will have 43 cabinet members and the first decision of the state government will be to ban slaughterhouses.

