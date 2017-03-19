Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: Time, date, venue and where to watch

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu offering sweets to Yogi Adityanath after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu offering sweets to Yogi Adityanath after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday around 2.15 pm at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. The ceremony will be telecast on all national news channels. It is however unclear whether BJP MLAs will be part of the ceremony as the chief minister designate is yet to pick his Cabinet. On Saturday, Adityanath said he would take a call on the members only after consulting the party leadership. Deputy chief ministers Keshava Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also be administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ram Naik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and several union ministers will be present at the ceremony. Also, the party’s central parliamentary board and chief ministers of other BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir will be among the attendees. He appealed to his followers to avoid creating a ruckus while celebrating his appointment. “There should be no chaos in the name of celebrations. Police must deal swiftly and firmly with miscreants,” Adityanath said. He arrived at Smriti Upvan Sunday morning to take stock of the preparations ahead of his oath ceremony.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Adityanath was scheduled to visit his constituency but postponed his plans, news agency ANI reported. On Sunday morning, he held meetings with DGP Javeed Ahmad and Principal Secretary (Home) Devashish Panda. After assuming charge as chief minister, Adityanath is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting and, later, will address a press conference around 5 pm.

Commenting on Adityanath’s ascent, Venkaiah Naidu told ANI: “He is an honest man,nobody can raise a finger on his commitment. Also, winning from the same seat five times isn’t a small thing.”

