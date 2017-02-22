Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Samjwadi Party govt’s communal politics fanned public anger, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath claimed there should have been four times more power supply during Hindu festivals in proportion to their population. (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath claimed there should have been four times more power supply during Hindu festivals in proportion to their population. (Source: File Photo)

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath has said “public anger” over discrimination by the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh is the result of its “communal” politics. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cremation grounds should be developed in the same manner as graveyards and there should be supply of power during Hindu festivals as during Muslim festivals, the Gorakhpur MP said the state government’s developmental work is confined to “Kabristan”.

Modi had said there should be no discrimination in development and he has been accused by the opposition of playing the communal card during the assembly elections in the state. Adityanath also rejected figures which said power supply in the state was in fact a little more on Diwali than on Eid last year. He claimed there should have been four times more power supply during Hindu festivals in proportion to their population.

“You can throw dust into the eyes of people for some time citing fake figures. People know that there is no electricity during Hindu festivals like Holi and Diwali. People’s anger is evidence. When people hit the streets, no evidence is required,” he told NDTV.

“The state government has harmed the social fabric by tailoring development along communal lines,” he alleged. “Roads do not exist, power is missing…you will find development only in the graveyards,” Adityanath said.