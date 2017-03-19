Latest News

Yogi Adityanath will make UP Uttam Pradesh, says PM Modi

PM Modi tweeted, "Our sole mission and motive is development. When Utttar Pradesh develops, India develops."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2017 5:24 pm
Yogi Adityanath, narendra Modi, PM Modi, narendra Modi yogi adityanath, modi yogi, UP CM, Keshav Maurya, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, uttar pradesh, Modi congratulated Yogi adityanath, bhartiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh, UP CM, UP CM adityanath, Yogi Adityanath PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh news CM? , Uttar Pradesh elections, Up polls, Up poll results, BJP, BJP uttar pRadesh, BJP Yogi adityanath, India news, indian express news PM Modi tweeted, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new and transformed India.” (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Yogi Adityanath after he was sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He also congratulated both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with other ministers who took oath today.

PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath Ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji, Dinesh Sharma Ji and all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP”.

In a series of tweet, the prime minister expressed confidence that the new chief minister and his team will leave no stone unturned to develop Uttar Pradesh. “I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. Our sole mission and motive is development. When Utttar Pradesh develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth and create opportunities for them”, he tweeted.

“With the blessings of people and hardwork of our Karyakartas, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed governments in four out of the five states that went to the polls, he said in another tweet.

He said, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new and  transformed India.”

Yogi Adityanath is the 21st chief minister of uttar Pradesh and is five time MP from Gorakhpur. 23 other ministers took oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 19: Latest News