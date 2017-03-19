Yogi Adityanath will make UP Uttam Pradesh, says PM Modi

PM Modi tweeted, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new and transformed India.” (File photo) PM Modi tweeted, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new and transformed India.” (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Yogi Adityanath after he was sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He also congratulated both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with other ministers who took oath today.

PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath Ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji, Dinesh Sharma Ji and all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP”.

Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath Ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji, Dinesh Sharma Ji & all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

In a series of tweet, the prime minister expressed confidence that the new chief minister and his team will leave no stone unturned to develop Uttar Pradesh. “I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. Our sole mission and motive is development. When Utttar Pradesh develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth and create opportunities for them”, he tweeted.

I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

Our sole mission & motive is development. When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth & create opportunities for them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

“With the blessings of people and hardwork of our Karyakartas, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed governments in four out of the five states that went to the polls, he said in another tweet.

With the blessings of people & hardwork of our Karyakartas the BJP has formed governments in 4 out of the 5 states that went to the polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

He said, “Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new and transformed India.”

Our unwavering efforts to create a ‘Bhavya’ & ‘Divya’ Bharat continue. India’s Jan Shakti is powering the rise of a new & transformed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

Yogi Adityanath is the 21st chief minister of uttar Pradesh and is five time MP from Gorakhpur. 23 other ministers took oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday.

