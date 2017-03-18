Yogi Adityanath to be next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, says BJP

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath

Putting and end to speculations, the BJP on Saturday declared Yogi Adityanath as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency ANI. Yogi, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, is known for having a staunch Hindutva ideology and making anti-Muslim statements. The decision to make Yogi the chief minister was taken at BJP legislature meeting in Lucknow. The BJP had swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by winning 312 of the 403 assembly seats.

Adityanath’s name was proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Khanna and was supported by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. Known for his firebrand Hindutva image, the 44-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader comes from the Rajput community and is the head of the Gorakhnath Mutt in Gorakhpur, which has millions of followers from eastern UP and neighbouring Nepal. He has been elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur uninterrupted from 1998. A science graduate, Adityanath is popular for his fiery speeches among his supporters but has antagonised minorities by his speeches and statements like Love Jihad, Ghar Wapasi.

Earlier today morning Union Minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu said that the party’s Chief Minister choice for Uttar Pradesh will be decided only after the meeting of party MLAs and that the names circulating in the media were only speculations. Union Minister of communication (independent charge) Manoj Sinha was believed to be the frontrunner for the post, while supporters of BJP leaders Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath were seen staging demonstration outside party headquarters in Lucknow wanting the leaders to be made the chief minister of the state.

Yogi is a priest-politician from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and is known for his staunch Hindutva approach. He is a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha and has been winning from his constituency since 1998, a seat where his spiritual father Mahant Avaidyanath had won from 1989-98. The 43-year-old politician was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26. He is reportedly responsible for a major ‘purification drive’ of converting Muslims and Chirstians in Gorakhpur in 2005. However, the leader does not approve these as a conversion drive, but claim as re-conversion or ghar wapsi. After the Modi government came to power in 2014, Uttar Pradesh saw rise of such drives again and the leader has vowed not to stop till religious conversion is banned. Yogi is also associated with 2007 communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. His inflammatory speeches also led to arrests and riots in the state. His arrest led to further unrest and several coaches of the Mumbai bound Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express were burnt, allegedly by protesting Hindu Yuva Vahini activists. Recently, he also compared popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistan terrorist Hafiz Saeed and created a fresh controversy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd