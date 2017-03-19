Yogi Adityanath becoming UP CM is mockery of PM Modi’s call for inclusive growth: CPI(M)

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP party president Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi at the swearing-in of the new Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Sunday. (Source: ANI) Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP party president Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi at the swearing-in of the new Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Sunday. (Source: ANI)

Strongly condemning the BJP’s decision to appoint Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the CPI(M) on Sunday said the move is shocking and will bodes ill for the state. “Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for inclusive growth,” the CPI-M said in a press release. “The appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is a shocking decision by the BJP. This choice by the RSS, executed by its political arm, the BJP, is a deliberate move which bodes ill for the state,” the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in its statement.

“Adityanath is a known Hindutva fanatic who has a record of inciting communal violence, having a number of criminal cases pending against him. He also espouses extremely casteist views. The selection of Adityanath has once again exposed the oft-repeated claim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that development will be its main agenda. It makes a mockery of his own slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” the press release said.

Gorakhpur MP Adityanath along with 23 cabinet ministers were sworn in at the oath taking ceremony at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow Sunday afternoon. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were sworn-in as deputy chief ministers of the state. The swearing-in was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP party president Amit Shah, among other senior leaders. CM Adityanath, the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was unanimously chosen legislative leader by MLAs on Saturday.

The CPI(M) in this situation called upon all democratic and secular forces in UP to come together and unitedly work towards ensuring communal harmony and the protection of constitutional rights of all sections of people.

