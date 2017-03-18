Yogi Adityanath as UP CM: Is this the new kind of politics for BJP?

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath (C) elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party (Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh) K P Muriya (L Deputy CM) and Dinesh Sharma (R Deputy CM) showing victory sign after the meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand Kumar) BJP’s Yogi Adityanath (C) elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party (Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh) K P Muriya (L Deputy CM) and Dinesh Sharma (R Deputy CM) showing victory sign after the meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand Kumar)

In a surprising move, the BJP on Saturday made controversial MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, putting an end to all suspense ever since the party won the historic mandate in the state. While speculations were rife over the names of Rajnath Singh, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, the saffron party chose Yogi Adityanath. Known for following a staunch Hindutva ideology and making anti-Muslim statements, Yogi certainly was not the leader people of Uttar Pradesh were expecting to be their chief minister. And the decision to give him the charge of a state as important as UP, only exposes how the BJP still prefers Ram Temple over development.

In fact, with the kind of polarization tactics the BJP followed in the last phases of poll campaigning, Yogi’s selection should not be a surprise. After talking about demonetisation, black money, corruption and Akhilesh’s alleged bad governance in initial campaigns, the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah changed the gear and raised the issue of kabristan, shamsaan, and religious discrimination on distribution of laptops by state government. This was seen as a bid to win Hindu voters, divided on caste lines.

However, even before the state went to polls, supporters of Yogi were seeing a potential CM in him. The man who has represented Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency for a record seven times, commands a good Hindu support in eastern UP. Dissent within the BJP was visible when Yogi was not declared the party’s CM face in UP. His Hindu Wahini Sena fielded separate candidates in the assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur. Yogi, however denied this, but the rift helped the Saffron party win all constituencies in Gorakhpur region, showing his mass support.

Even before the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was declared, some of the developments, like demand for renaming of Muslim dominated Deoband as Dev Vrad and attempt by fringe elements to hoist saffron flag on a mosque, have created an atmosphere of animosity. And with Yogi Adityanath being the CM, apprehension over the new government has only grown up.

BJP’s impressive show in Muslim dominated areas in the polls was a reflection of a new trend of Muslim support to the saffron party. With the issue of triple talaq featuring in Modi’s poll speeches, a good number of Muslim women showed trust in the prime minister. But how, long with the trust remain intact, a lot will depend on Yogi’s governance.

