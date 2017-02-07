Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: BJP allied thrice with BSP, wonder why PM Modi included Mayawati in ‘SCAM’, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign (file photo) Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign (file photo)

Reacting to his ‘SCAM’ jibe, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi included Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati’s name despite the Bharatiya Janta Party allying with her party “thrice to form government in the past”. “I wonder why PM included Mayawati’s name in ‘SCAM’, They have allied thrice to form govt. in Uttar Pradesh,” Akhilesh said.

At his first rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi attacked three major opposition parties in the state claiming they personified “loot and corruption”. “This is BJP’s fight against SCAM which stands for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati,” the PM had said at the rally.

Akhilesh made the statement at a joint rally he was addressing with Congress VP Rahul Gandhi in Meerut on Tuesday. Speaking after Akhilesh, Rahul Gandhi also attacked PM Modi: “Modi ji comes and spreads hatred. We should send a message from here that he cannot spread hatred in Uttar Pradesh,” news agency ANI quoted Rahul as saying.

Polling for assembly elections will take place in UP in seven phases beginning from February 11. Ahead of the elections, Congress and SP have formed an alliance. The counting of votes will be done on March 11.

