UP Elections 2107: With murder accused by side, CM asks for votes in Hathras

CHIEF MINISTER Akhilesh Yadav Thursday on Thursday campaigned in favour of SP candidate from Sadabad in Hathras, Devendra Agarwal — an accused in the murder case of BSP worker Pushpendra Sharma. Agarwal has been booked for the murder of Sharma, who was shot dead allegedly by the SP leader’s supporters during campaigning on Wednesday.

Agarwal spent about an hour on stage with Akhilesh and left after the rally. Police were found making no attempt to take him in custody. When asked, Hathras SP Dilip Kumar said: “Several suspects are being interrogated in the case. We will initiate action against Devendra Agarwal after we find evidence against him… The case is being investigated.”

Akhilesh, who addressed the gathering for about 15 minutes, did not speak about the murder incident. He, however, claimed BSP has a habit of indulging in riots, clashes and levelling allegations against others. “Law and order is same for everyone in the state,” he said with Agarwal standing next to him. BSP has a habit of coming up with false cases against people and accusing them of crimes they had never committed, the CM alleged.

In his address, Agarwal, also sitting MLA from Sadabad, said: “People of Sadabad know me well. I have not committed any crime. It’s all conspiracy against me.” Meanwhile, BSP district president Dinesh Kumar Deshmukh claimed that Akhilesh was so desperate to win polls that his conscience did not stop him from supporting a murder accused.

“Mukhyamantri kanoon ki baat kar rahe they, auron ko FIR me namzad hote hi police utha leti hai to inke candidate ko kisi khaas karano ki riyayat hai? Is liye hi to janata Samajwadio se trast hai (The chief minister talks about law and order. Police arrest others soon after they are named in an FIR… Why is their candidate getting special treatment? That is why people are fed up of Samajwadis),” he said. Pushpendra Sharma was shot dead and several others left injured when SP and BSP workers had clashed in Sadabad on Wednesday. While BSP leader Ramveer Upadhyay’s son Chirag was present with his supporters at the clash spot, from SP’s side, Agarwal’s nephew Atul led the campaign. Following the incident, Devendra and four others, including Atul, were booked on the complaint of the victim’s father.

