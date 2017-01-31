Will Mulayam campaign for SP? Ram Gopal says it is ‘immaterial’

Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said that it was immaterial whether Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav decides to campaign for the alliance or not for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, further indicating that fissures still persists within the party. “Kaun prachaar karta hai kaun nahi karta hai it is immaterial,” Ram Gopal told reporters.

Mulayam Singh had earlier voiced his displeasure over the alliance between SP and Congress and insisted that he would not campaign for it in the state assembly polls. He said SP was capable of contesting elections alone without an alliance partner, on the same day when his son Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint presser in Lucknow, which was followed by a road show. The scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party reflected camaraderie and personal bonding, projecting themselves as the two wheels of a bicycle and the “confluence of Ganga and Yamuna”. Earlier this month, the Election Commission had settled the dispute between father and son in Akhilesh’s favour.

