Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Will hang gundas upside down, SP gives laptops on religion, caste, says Amit Shah

Accusing rivals SP and BSP of “gundagardi” (hooliganism) in the state, BJP president Amit Shah told a public meeting in Allahabad Tuesday that the day his party comes to power “koi gunda Uttar Pradesh ke andar nahin bachega… sabko ulta latka kar seedha karne ka kaam yeh BJP karne wali hai (no hooligan will be left in Uttar Pradesh… the BJP will hang them upside down to set them right)”.

Shah also slammed the ruling SP for what he said was discrimination on the basis of caste and religion even in the distribution of laptops: “Woh aap ka dharm poochhenge, aap ka dharm unko pasand nahi aayega to laptop nahi denge… woh aapki jaati poochhenge, aap ki jaati pasand nahi aayi to laptop nahi denge.”

Addressing a public meeting in Soraon assembly segment of Allahabad — it votes Thursday in the fourth phase — Shah blamed the “gundagardi” of SP and BSP for stalling the development of UP. Naming the leaders of the two parties, he said: “Sapa (SP) wale ke wahan jao to Azam Khan baithe hain. Baithe hain ya nahin baithe hain, bhaiyya?Atiq Ahmed baithe hain ya nahin baithe hain? Baspa (BSP) walon ke yahan jao to Naseemuddin to baithe hi thhe pehle, aur ab Mukhtar Ansari bhi chale gaye hain… Afzal Ansari bhi chale gaye… yeh UP ki janata jaye to kahan jaye… ek aur khaai hai, ek aur kuan hai… Hai na dikkat? Mein rasta batata hoon… hamare yahan koi nahi hai… BJP me gundo ki koi jagah nahi hai.” (If you go SP, Azam Khan and Atiq Ahmed are already there. If you go to BSP, Naseemuddin (Siddiqui) is already there… and now Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari too have joined… where are the people of UP supposed to go?… On the one side, there is an abyss, on the other a well. But there is no place for hooligans in BJP).

“Yeh Afzal hon, Mukhtar hon, yeh Atiq hon… BJP aayegi… mein batata hun… koi gunda Uttar Pradesh ke andar nahin bachega… sabko ulta latka kar seedha karne ka kaam yeh BJP karne wali hai,” Shah said.

On the issue of slaughter houses, he said the day a BJP chief minister takes oath, an ordinance will be brought before midnight to shut down slaughter houses across UP. “Bharatiya Janata Party ne tai kiya hai ki jis din Bharatiya Janata Party ka Mukhyamantri shapath lega, usi din raat ko 12 ke pehle adhyadesh la kar Uttar Pradesh mein saare katlkhane band kar diye jayenge.”

He said the BJP “does not want the blood of cows, buffaloes, oxen to flow in Uttar Pradesh… we want rivers of ghee and milk to flow”: “Hum nahi chahate ki Uttar Pradesh ke andar gai, bhains, bael ki khoon ki nadiyan bahein… hum chahte hain ki Uttar Pradesh ke andar ghee aur doodh ki nadiyan bahein.”