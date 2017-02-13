Will form new party only after March 11: Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav says he will ensure the honour of neglected party workers is maintained. (File Photo) Shivpal Yadav says he will ensure the honour of neglected party workers is maintained. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Monday said he has not formed any party yet but will strengthen the organisation after March 11, when the results of the Uttar Pradesh polls are out. “I have not formed any party yet. I will strengthen the party organisation after March 11 and discuss with senior party leaders,” Yadav told reporters in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal, who is a SP candidate from Jaswant Nagar seat, said he would ensure the honour of neglected party workers is maintained, but did not elaborate.

He had announced on January 31 that he will float a new party after March 11, drawing sharp retort from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “I will form a new party after March 11 when results (of UP Assembly elections) are out,” he had told his supporters here. “You make the government, we will make a new party,” Shivpal, the warring uncle of Akhilesh, had said. Minutes after the announcement, the chief minister had said those working against the party’s interest will not be spared.