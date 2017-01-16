Will fight against Akhilesh Yadav if he doesn’t listen to me: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

It seems there is no end to the feud in the Samajwadi Party with Mulayam Singh again saying he may fight against his son Akhilesh in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if needed. Days after ruling out any difference within the party and saying that Akhilesh will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, the SP patriarch accused his son of having a negative approach towards Muslims and said he will fight against his son if he does not heed to his advice.

“I always advocated interest of Muslims. When I ensured appointment of a Muslim as state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It gave an anti-Muslim message.”

The SP founder alleged that Akhilesh had a “negative approach” towards Muslims and that he was playing in the hands of Ramgopal Yadav, who was working “on directions of BJP”. “I will live for Muslims and die for them also. If it come to Muslims’ interest, I will also fight against him (Akhilesh)”, he said.

Mulayam said, “I have made a lot of sacrifices to make the party. He (Akhilesh) is not adhering to me and sacked a number of ministers including a woman. Senior ministers were sacked without any reasons”.

Earlier, Mulayam reached brother Shivpal’s residence and later the party office and addressed the workers. Interestingly, he also called Naresh Uttam, who has been made party state president by Akhilesh, to the meeting. Mulayam said he was trying his level best to save the party and slammed Akhilesh for not understanding things.

Mulayam also said that he will accept whatever decision the Election Commission takes on the contentious poll symbol issue. The commission is to announce its decision today.

(With inputs from PTI)

