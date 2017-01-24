Why Samajwadi Party is unwilling to cede even Congress bastions

UP Congress president Raj Babbar with the SP’s Naresh Uttam and Kiranmoy Nanda in Lucknow Sunday, after they announced their alliance for the state. Pramod Adhikari UP Congress president Raj Babbar with the SP’s Naresh Uttam and Kiranmoy Nanda in Lucknow Sunday, after they announced their alliance for the state. Pramod Adhikari

The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has so far been clear only about the numbers — SP 298, Congress 105 —but the specific seats remain vague. Of the 43 seats the Congress declared Sunday as part of its 105, most had already been declared by Akhilesh Yadav, who is yet to withdraw these. Also unclear is the number of seats each party will contest in Amethi and Rae Bareli. The SP has declared it is contesting five of the 10 there but senior Congress leaders are still hopeful the SP would withdraw those candidates.

Overall, the Congress was far behind in the 2012 polls that brought the SP to power (see charts). The SP won 224 seats to the Congress’s 28 and a vote share of 29 per cent. The Congress vote share of nearly 12 per cent was a gain from 8 per cent in 2007. In spite of that, however, the Congress suffered major setbacks in Rae Bareli and Amethi, which explains why the SP has so far been reluctant to give that entire share to the Congress.

Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies have five assembly segments each. The Samajwadi Party had won seven of these 10 seats and the Congress just two, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. During the talks leading to the alliance, the Congress had wanted the lion’s share in these bastions but the Samajwadi Party was not willing. Sources said that at one stage, the Congress had agreed to cede three of the 10 seats but the SP surprised it by naming candidates to five seats. These included Amethi assembly constituency, which SP minister Gayatri Prajapati won in 2012 but where Congress was hoping to field Ameeta Sinh, wife Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh.

Although some sources said the Congress is still hopeful of getting the seat, others said there is a reason why the SP feels the Congress does not stand a better chance that the SP in this region. Despite Priyanka Gandhi having been the star campaigner in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Congress lost all five assembly constituencies in Rae Bareli, while the SP won four — Harchandpur, Sareni, Bachharawan and Unchahar. Only Rae Bareli Sadar was won by Peace Party candidate Akhilesh Singh, whose daughter recently joined the Congress.

Besides, in these five seats, the Congress candidates finished second only in Harchandpur and third in the other four. The Congress’s current argument, according to sources, is that there is anti-incumbency against SP leaders.

Of the five seats in Amethi, the Congress won only Jagdishpur and Tiloi — the Tiloi MLA, Mohd Muslim, has since joined the BSP. The SP won the remaining three seats – Gauriganj, Amethi and Salon. The Congress finished second in all these three, including Amethi where Ameeta Singh was defeated by Gayatri Prajapati, who went on to become a minister in the SP government and who is considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. In the two seats the Congress won, the SP finished second.

Meanwhile, of the 43 candidates declared by the Congress late Sunday night, six are for sitting MLAs – Pankaj Malik from Shamli, Sanjay Kapoor from Bilaspur, Gajraj Singh from Hapur, Mohd Sayed Khan from Syana, Bansi Singh Paharia from Khurja, and Pradeep Mathur from Mathura. The SP had declared it would contest all these seats but has now reportedly assured the Congress that it would withdraw these candidates.

The Congress list also includes three seats won by the SP in 2012 – Deoband (later won by the Congress in a byelection), Chandausi (where the Congress candidate was fourth in 2012) and Shikarpur (which the Congress gave its alliance partner RLD last year). The list of 43, in fact, includes 10 seats where the Congress had not even contested in 2012.

It include s13 seats where the SP had finished second in 2012 – Shamli, Nehtaur, Bilaspur, Muradnagar, Agra Rural, Kheragarh, Dataganj, Meerganj, Bareilly, Bareilly Cant, Tilhar, Palia, Chandpur, Mohammadi – and eight where the SP had finished third – Saharanpur Nagar, Behat, Nakur, Purkaji, Meerut South, Iglas, Mathura, Meerganj.

While the SP had won 56 of 80 reserved constituencies in 2012, Congress sources said they are hoping for a better performance in these seats in alliance with SP. Of the 43 seats declared by the Congress so far, 11 are reserved constituencies. Except Chandausi, none of these constituencies were won by the SP. One of these was won by Congress – Khurja – besides three by BSP (Agra Rural, Purqazi and Nehtaur) and the rest by the RLD. With the SP having finished second in Nehtaur and Agra Rural, the Congress is hoping to gain on account of the new alliance.