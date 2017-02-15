Why no arrest yet of SP MLA accused of rape, murder: BJP

Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma

BJP on Wednesday tried to put the Uttar Pradesh government on the dock, by bringing up alleged charges against a Samajwadi Party MLA of rape and murder of a woman in Sultanpur, asking why he has not been arrested yet. “Law and order in UP has collapsed. Despite lodging of an FIR against SP MLA in Sultanpur for allegedly killing a woman, who was earlier raped by him, no action has been taken yet by the police,” BJP National Secretary Srikant Sharma said. He added that after the formation of a BJP government in the state all ‘goonda’ elements will be sent to jail.

Ruling SP MLA Arun Verma was booked by police on February 12 after a 22-year-old woman, who had accused him of raping her in 2013, was found murdered near her house in Sultanpur. The FIR was registered under section 302 IPC (murder) after the body of the woman, who was missing, was found and her family members alleged involvement of the MLA in the matter.

The woman had alleged that the local MLA, who is seeking re-election on a SP ticket from Sultanpur, and some others had gangraped her in September 2013.

Commenting on the case, Verma had said he was prepared to face any probe. “It is a conspiracy against me, I am ready to face inquiry by any agency even the CBI,” he said.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had defended the MLA and said his government was ready to order any probe into the matter.