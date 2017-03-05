Why Gayatri Prajapati still in cabinet?: UP Governor Ram Naik asks CM Akhilesh Yadav

Ram Naik Ram Naik

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Sunday shot a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, seeking clarification on whether he “justifies” it to “retain” the tainted minister Gayatri Prajapati in his cabinet.

“A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in rape case. Serious question of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the cabinet”, Governor said in a letter to CM seeking his “justification on retaining the minister”.

WATCH VIDEO |UP Assembly Elections 2017: Booked In Rape Case, SP’s Gayatri Prajapati Breaks Down During Rally

Naik said that as per media reports, a look out notice has been issued against Prajapati fearing that he might flee from the country and his passport has also been impounded.

“This is serious in nature with Prapatati being a cabinet minister”, he added.

He said, it has also come to his notice that CM himself has asked the minister to surrender but he has not done so till now and is absconding. There are apprehensions that he might have fled to some foreign country, he said.

The police is searching for the minister and trying to arrest him, the governor said in his letter.

The passport of Prajapati, who is a senior UP government minister was impounded on Saturday and a look-out notice was issued against him, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused SP-Congress of chanting “Gayatri Prajapati Mantra”.

On the directives of the Supreme Court, UP Police has filed an FIR against Prajapati, a senior SP leader, in connection with separate cases of gangrape and attempt to rape another woman and her minor daughter.