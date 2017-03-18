Who is Yogi Adityanath? Everything you need to know

Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Yogi Adityanath, the controversial priest-politician from Gorakhpur is known for his staunch Hindutva approach. He is a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha and has been winning from his constituency since 1998, a seat where his spiritual father Mahant Avaidyanath had won from 1989-98.

The 43-year-old politician was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha, elected at the age of 26. He is reportedly responsible for a major ‘purification drive’ of converting Muslims and Christians in Gorakhpur in 2005. However, the leader does not approve these as a conversion drive, but claim them to be reconversions or ghar wapsi.

Yogi Adityanath at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday during the budget session. (Source: PTI) Yogi Adityanath at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday during the budget session. (Source: PTI)

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, Uttar Pradesh saw rise of such drives again and the leader has vowed not to stop till religious conversion is banned.

The Yogi’s name is linked to the 2007 communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. His inflammatory speeches allegedly led to the riots in the state. His arrest led to further unrest and several coaches of the Mumbai bound Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express were burnt, allegedly by protesting Hindu Yuva Vahini activists.

Recently, he also compared popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistan terrorist Hafiz Saeed and created a fresh controversy.

His supporters have during the 2017 elections campaign rooted for him to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

