Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav attack Modi; ‘Those who do scam sees scam everywhere’

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘SCAM’ remark, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that one who is involved in corrution, sees scam in everything. Addressing a joint rally in Kanpur, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh, Rahul said, “Whenever Modi is nervous, he starts giving labels PPE, ABC, DEF, GHY. Now this SCAM…. A person, who is in the wrong, sees scam everywhere because this is his reality.” Giving a new defintion to SCAM, Rahul said, “S infact stands for ‘service’, C for ‘courage’, A for ‘ability’ and M for ‘modesty’.”

Congress’ ally and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the acronym stood for “save country from Amit Shah and Modi”. In his address, Rahul urged voters to ensure that the outcome of Bihar election is repeated, where BJP was defeated by a coalition led by Nitish Kumar. He added that the Congress-Samajwadi alliance in the state had made Modi jittery.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi over note ban, the Congress vice president said, “Demonetisation has hurt the poor most. Do not raise these slogans (denouncing Modi) but vote for Congress-SP alliance and ensure that Modi never utters the name of Uttar Pradesh again, like he forgot to say Bihar after the Assembly elections there”. Rahul said that Modi is “afraid of the youths, who will give a befitting response to him in UP elections as he gave the slogan of Make in India, made promises, but provided no jobs”.

Akhilesh Yadav, who reached an hour ahead of Rahul, also took on the Prime Minister for his Saturday’s SCAM taunt, where Modi had asked people of Uttar Pradesh to “rid the state of SCAM – S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati”. The SP leader said, “SCAM means ‘save the country from Amit Shah and Modi’. But why has Modi included ‘bua’ Mayawati’s party as it was BJP which had thrice formed government with BSP and both of you have amiable ties.” He alleged that the Modi government has given nothing to the people but false promises in its tenure while the Samajwadi Party had delivered in Uttar Pradesh.

