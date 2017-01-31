Western UP situation similar to Kashmir in 1990: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath during his rally in Ghaziabad Monday. Gajendra Yadav Yogi Adityanath during his rally in Ghaziabad Monday. Gajendra Yadav

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath said Monday said the situation in western UP was akin to the situation in Kashmir 27 years ago. Addressing a rally in Sahibabad, he said: “When I look at western UP, I have regrets… when I see the social framework and demography… On January 19, 1990, Hindus had to migrate collectively from Kashmir. A massacre took place, the honour of mothers and sisters were openly tramped upon. If we have seen a sight similar to this anywhere, it was either in Bengal or western UP. Kairana and Kandhla are examples.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Is Kairana not an issue? Is Kashmir not an issue? If this country’s majority, Hindus, are tortured, is it not an issue? But if a thorn pricks the foot of someone from the minority community, it becomes an issue. This politics is strange,” he added.

“. I find western UP unsafe. We do not face a threat in eastern UP because there we use the language that people understand and set them straight…,” Adityanath said.

The rally, which was attended by Ghaziabad MP V K Singh, saw Adityanath lauding US President Donald Trump.

Claiming that Trump had mentioned just two political leaders during his campaign — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Valdamir Putin – Adityanath said: “Trump’s victory has given politics a new direction, a new flow. You must have seen the decision he has taken. He named Narendra Modi his political icon… In 2013, Putin was questioned over Muslims being given special rights. The issue was discussed in their Parliament… He stood up and said Russia cannot give anyone special rights as they are a minority. Whoever lives in Russia will abide by Russian laws and whoever doesn’t follow, should go where they like Shariat law. Can the Congress, SP, BSP, RLD try to show such courage? They cannot because they have turned this into a votebank,” he added.

Yogi sacks Yuva Vahini leader for contesting against BJP

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath sacked state Hindu Yuva Vahini state president Sunil Singh who had announced HYV will contest against BJP candidates. Adityanath is the founder and chief patron of HYV. Last Friday, Singh had announced HYV will field candidates in more than 60 seats against BJP nominees and also named six candidates. He had cited the BJP’s decision not to name Adityanath as the chief ministerial candidate and ignoring his suggestions in the selection of candidates.

Adityanath, however, had rejected the idea, saying HYV was “non-political” and such candidates would “lose their deposits”/

Adityanath’s office and state in-charge of HYV, Raghavendra Singh, confirmed that Sunil Singh has been removed for “indiscipline”. “HYV is not a political organisation and it cannot field candidates,” said Raghavendra.

Sunil Singh said the decision to remove him was “in violation of the organisation’s bylaws”, as it was done through a statement issued by office in-charge P K Mal. He added he has consulted his lawyer.

“Maharajji (Adityanath) is our chief patron and his directions are always obeyed. But I have been removed without following the proper procedure established in the bylaw”.”