Want alliance with BSP, but Mayawati yet to be convinced: AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday said the party was open to an alliance with the BSP if its chief Mayawati agreed. Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, AIMIM’s state general secretary Syed Rafat Zubair Rizvi said his party wanted to help the BSP in the state politics but said Mayawati did not have advisers who could convince her to the idea of an alliance. “We have stated that we have great regard for Babasaheb Ambedkar. We want to see Mayawati as the prime minister of this country,” he said.

Rizvi said the AIMIM was being wrongly accused of dividing the secular vote. “We are not here to divide any party’s votes. We are offering our support to other secular parties because we do not want the division of secular votes. If these parties do not want to build a coalition, we are going to fight the election on our own,” he said.

He also released a list of 35 candidates for coming assembly elections. Barring two candidates who will contest the reserved seats of Nagina (Bijnor) and Mehnagar (Azamgarh), the rest are Muslim.

Rizvi said the party will contest about 50 seats and that the names of remaining candidates would be announced soon.