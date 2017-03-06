Vote out those corrupt in this election, says Modi in Rohaniya; key highlights of PM’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the final day of the poll campaign before the last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party, saying the state was in the “throes of anarchy” and law and order had crumbled. Asking people to vote for the BJP, the prime minister, at a rally in Rohaniya, said that time has come to change the fortune of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the highlights of Modi’s speech in Rohaniya

# In this election vote out the corrupt like the Bahujan Samaj Party, SP and Congress and install a majority BJP government in UP.

# “Copy mafia, mining mafia, liquor mafia….they are ruling the roost in the state and the police stations have been turned into offices of the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP).

#The Prime Minister said he felt fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and then coming to Varanasi, making the Poorvanchal as his ‘karmabhoomi’.

# The central government was harbouring dreams of making the country progress and to ensure that the poor and the homeless in India get a roof over their head by 2022 and also double the income of the farmers by 2022 when India completes 75 years of her freedom. All this is possible, we have made a road map for this and are taking strong and robust steps in this direction.

#”There were an acute problem and shortage of urea in previous years but ever since we came, by ensuring that all urea in the country is neem coated, we have ensured that the urea meant for the fields of the farmers goes to them and not to chemical factories.

#The Prime Minister said that farmers whose water pumps have failed will now get them replaced free of cost under a central government scheme.