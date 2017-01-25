Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi embarrasses BJP; Congress holds protests, seeks apology

Katiyar had said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners. Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her.” Katiyar had said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners. Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her.”

The Congress, BJP clash in Uttar Pradesh took a ‘sexist’ turn on Wednesday with BJP leader Vinay Kaiyar saying “there were more beautiful women star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi” in the grand old party. The remark didn’t go down well with his opponents who lashed out at him for “insulting Indian womanhood”. Reacting to Katiyar’s statement, Priyanka said, “If that’s all BJP sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India!!!.”

Her husband Robert Vadra slammed Katiyar and sought an apology for his “misogynistic and atrocious” comments. “Shocked at misogynist and atrocious remarks of BJP MP Vinay Katiyar saying there were ‘prettier star campaigners’ in his party than Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This exposes the shameful mindset of some of our political leaders. We all need to respect women and accept them as equals instead of commoditising and objectifying them. As a society, we need to bring in a change. Vinay Katiyar should publically apologise for his remarks,” Vadra, said in his Facebook post.

Remarks of both Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Yadav are totally unacceptable.Condemn it: Venkaiah Naidu,Union Minister pic.twitter.com/djBYMTDcpa — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

Katiyar, however, refused to oblige the opponent saying he hasn’t said anything wrong and there is no question of apology. “I have huge respect for women…I haven’t said anything wrong. I was only replying to a journalist’s question. Priyanka is like my niece,” said Katiyar. The firebrand BJP leader, better known for pushing his Hindutva agenda, added, “I only said beauty does not get votes and what is wrong if someone is beautiful.” Later in the day, he also walked out of an interview on a TV channel when being asked whether he will apologise.

To question on Priyanka campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Katiyar had said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners. Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her.”

The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the statement made by Katiyar calling it unacceptable. “Nobody is expected to make personal comments particularly on women, BJP does not subscribe to it,” said senior party leader Venkaiah Naidu. However, the condemnation didn’t pacify the Congress workers who went on a rampage and stage protest outside Katiyar’s residence in Delhi. The youth Congress workers burnt Katiyar’s poster and blackened his nameplate.

Youth Congress workers stage protest outside BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s residence in Delhi over his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/T02DEYAbwn — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed Katiyar, saying his remark shows the petty mindset of the saffron party towards women. “The disparaging and atrocious remarks passed by BJP leader Vinay Katiyar against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reflect the petty and insulting mindset of entire BJP leadership. He has insulted the entire womanhood of India to adjudge India’s women not by their capacity, capability, sacrifice, culture but to commodify India’s women based on their beauty as also on their physical attributes,” Surjewala said.

