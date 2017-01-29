Video of Samajwadi Party nominee beating himself with shoe goes viral

A video of SP candidate Sujat Alam hitting himself with his shoe during a rally in Bulandshahr has gone viral on social media. Alam, the candidate from Bulandshahr Sadar, on Saturday claimed “people like such acts and this would help him win the polls”.

On Friday, while appealing to locals to vote for him, Alam hit himself with his shoe. The video shows that while addressing the gathering, Alam said: “I am folding my hands and begging you to spare me for my wrong deeds.” Soon after completing the sentence, he removed his shoe and started hitting himself. He is soon stopped by his supporters.

When contacted, Alam said, “I beat myself with shoe when people started saying that politicians never return after they win polls. I told them if I do not come back, then beat me with my shoe.” Alam claimed people like such acts.

“An elderly man came to me after I hit myself and he cried. He said he would vote for me. It’s obvious that such things works,” he said. Alam had contested and lost from Bulandshahr Sadar as a SP candidate in 2012 and on a RLD ticket in 2007 UP polls.