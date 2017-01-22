Veterans missing from BJP’s list of star campaigners in Uttar Pradesh

The names of veteran BJP leaders, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, are missing from the list of 40 star campaigners that the party released on Saturday for first two phases of UP Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the top of the list followed by BJP president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi’s name is also not on the list.

BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya released the names of star campaigners. To attract voters in 140 seats of first two phases, BJP will engage in canvassing ex-BSP leaders, including Swami Prasad Maurya, former MP Narendra Kashyap and ex-MLC Lokesh Prajapati.

BJP has included 16 Union ministers on the list of star campaigners. Kairana MP Hukum Singh who had raised issue of alleged migration of Hindus from western UP is also a star campaigner for all 140 seats.