Uttarakhand polls: Congress, BJP indulge in dynasty politics, seek tickets for family

In the run-up to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, dynastic politics will be at the forefront with leaders from Congress and BJP seeking party tickets for their children to carry forward their legacy. Chief Minister Harish Rawat, BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Vijay Bahuguna among others are seeking party tickets for their family members for the february 15 state assembly polls.

The leaders are trying to get tickets for their children even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted people of the poll-bound states to shun dynastic politics and vote for development.

Interestingly, state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who has a key role in the distribution of party tickets, faces a big test as he himself has been advocating to keep away from from dynastic politics.

The list of those lining up for tickets for their family, mostly sons or daughters, is huge.

Rawat wants to field his two sons, Virendra and Anand, daughter Anupama and his wife Renuka, in this state elections.

According to sources from Congress, Virendra and Anand will be trying their luck from assembly segments in Kumaon region while Anupama and her mother could contest from Haridwar district, a Garhwal division of the state.

Going by the reports, Rawat himself might contest from two assembly seats.

His other relatives, Karan Mehra, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Singh Mehra are also aspiring for party tickets.

Apart from them, Rawat’s loyalists, including Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, former MLA from Sult Ranjit Singh Rawat, Lalit Farsvaan from Kapkot, Harish Dhami from Dharchula and Almonda’s Manoj Tiwari are vying for ticket to be party’s candidate.

State finance minister Indira Hridayesh and Irrigation minister Yashpal Arya also want to field their sons in the elections.

BJP, which claims it is against dynastic politics, is eyeing on Ritu Bhushan, daughter of former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, to contest from Karnaprayag.

Vijay Bahuguna apparently have also asked ticket for his son Saket or Sourav to take on the electoral battle from Sitarganj seat.

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj has projected himself from Chaubattakhal while his wife and former forest minister Amrita Rawat has sought ticket from Ramnagar assembly seat.