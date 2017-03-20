Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet: All 21 ministers’ income, assets, liabilities

In a move to ensure transparency and accountability in politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday gave all his ministers 15 days to furnish details about their income and movable and immovable assets. Speaking to reporters after his first meeting with his council of ministers, Adityanath said eliminating corruption is a priority for his government. He added that corruption and parivarwaad (nepotism) are reasons why the state has slipped over the last 15 years.
Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma, who was assigned to brief the media, said the chief minister’s directive was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to eradicate corruption.
We’ve compiled a list of each Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister’s income and assets below, according to the affidavits submitted by them to the Election Commission before the assembly elections:
Surya Pratap Shahi, 64, Pathardeva
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 18,263,094; Wife: Rs 87,76,607; Dependent: Rs 15,80,913
Jewellery: Gold 400 gram worth Rs 15,00,000, Silver approx 250 grams worth Rs 1,50,000 and Precious Stones worth Rs 1,00,000; Wife: Gold 800 grams worth Rs 30,00,000, Silver approx 3 kg worth Rs 2,00,000
Immovable Assets: Rs 16,049,400; Wife: Rs 42,79,000
Liabilities: Rs 2,34,969
Suresh Khanna, 63, Shahjahanpur
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 51,20,249,33
Jewellery: Gold 37 gram worth Rs 1,03,600
Immovable Assets: Rs 29,63,000
Liabilities: Rs 60,000
Satish Mahana, 56, Maharajpur
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,70,52,219.79 ; Wife: Rs 100,08,223
Immovable assets: Rs 2,86,03,449; Wife: Rs 27,62,590
Jewellery: Gold+Silver 201.79- gram worth Rs 23,11,547; Wife: 2272.38 grams worth Rs 57,17,810
Liabilities: Rs 38,19,203
Rajesh Agrawal, 73, Bareilly Cantonment
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,12,15,516.57; Wife: Rs 48,51,421.96
Jewellery: Gold: 750.3 g worth Rs 1,87,500; Wife: 1310.60 g worth Rs 34,21,452, Diamonds worth Rs 5,06,177; Wife: 150 g worth Rs 5,000
Immovable Assets: 1,88,11,387.97
Liabilities: Nil
Rita Joshi, 67, Lucknow Cantonment
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 17,17,709; Husband: Rs 24,39,596
Jewellery: Gold: 110 g worth Rs 32,4500
Immovable assets: 95 lakhs; Husband: Rs 75 lakhs
Liabilities: Nil
Dharampal Singh, 64, Aonla
Net worth (Movable assets): Nil (as per affidavit); Calculated as Sum of Values- Rs 20,76,085
Jewellery: Gold 7 tola worth Rs 2,10,000; Wife: 8 Tola Gold worth Rs 1,68,000 and 1 KG silver worth Rs 50,000
Immovable assets: Rs, 1,07,00,000
Liabilities: Rs 20,00,000
Satyadeo Pachauri, 69, Govindnagar
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 3,94,59,129.69; Wife: Rs 1,26,80,319; Dependent: Rs 53,36,015
Jewellery: 67.09 g Gold and 14.8 carat gem worth Rs 2,56,729; Wife: 800.18 g Gold and 27.71 carat gem worth Rs 24,98,330
Immovable assets: Rs 4,27,01,000; Wife: Rs 1,67,76,000
Liabilities: Rs 2,27,20,795; Wife: Rs 46,85,702; Dependent: Rs 19,067
Ramapati Shastri, 67, Mankapur
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 64,24,281
Jewellery: 1600 g Gold worth Rs 44,88,000 and 11.5 kg silver worth Rs 4,94,500
Immovable assets: Rs 2,24,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Ashutosh Tandon alias Gopal, 56, Lucknow East
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 5,71,67,757.76; Wife: Rs 70,05,617.80
Jewellery: 4 rings worth Rs 11,60,000.00; Wife: Worth Rs 2,46,900.00
Immovable assets: Rs 3,35,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,35,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Chetan Chauhan, 68, Naugawan Sadat
Net Worth (Movable Assets): Rs 27,76,872; Wife: Rs 23,16,455
Jewellery: Gold 20 g worth Rs 53,600; Wife: Gold 600 g worth Rs 20,00,000
Immovable Assets: Rs 2,41,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,42,00,000
Liabilities: 47,12,476; Wife: Rs 10,16,886
Shrikant Sharma, 46, Mathura
Net Worth (Movable Assets): Rs 6,95,530; Wife: 19,73,834
Jewellery: Gold 20 g worth Rs 55,000; Wife: Gold 150 g worth Rs 4,25,000
Immovable assets: Rs 10,00,000; Wife: Rs 68,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Rajendra Pratap Singh, 62, Patti
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 72,73,250; Wife: Rs 18,09,556
Jewellery: Gold 100 g worth Rs 2,70,000; Wife: Gold 500 g worth Rs 13,50,000
Immovable assets: Rs 6,83,73,666; Spouse: Rs 1,31,66,000
Liabilities: Rs 28,13,900; Wife: Rs 2,80,140
Sidharth Singh, 53, Allahabad West
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,36,71,167; Wife: Rs 1,75,94,721; Dependent 1: Rs 41,61,619: Dependent 2: Rs 28,52,374
Jewellery: Diamond bracelet, 14.25 g Gold and 2.5 carat diamond worth Rs 38000; Four necklaces, earrings, 196 g gold, 0.25 carat diamond worth Rs 5,50,000
Immovable assets: Rs 1,05,61,477; Wife: Rs 17,18,36,000
Liabilities: Rs 9,31,72,910
Muktu Bihari Verma, 69, Kaiserganj
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 4988659
Jewellery: Gold 350 g worth Rs 7,50,000, Silver 2 kg worth Rs 100000
Immovable assets: Rs 1,56,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Swami Prasad Maurya, 63, Padrauna
Net Worth (Movable asset): Rs 7,90,203.04; Wife: Rs 14,90,000
Jewellery: Ring Rs 30,000; Wife: Rs 1.50 g gold worth Rs 3,00,000
Immovable asset: Rs 55,00,000; Wife: Rs 50,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Dara Singh Chauhan, 53, Madhuban
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 643500; Wife; Rs 1928000
Jewellery: Gold 50 g worth Rs 150000; Wife: Gold 150 g and 1 kg silver worth Rs 5,00,000
Immovable assets: Rs 2,50,00,000
Liabilities: Rs 11,200,000
S P Singh Baghel, 56, Tundla
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 62,15,816.76; Wife: 14,21,296; Dependent: Rs 11,100
Jewellery: Gold 5 tola worth Rs 1,50,000; Wife: Gold 15 tola worth Rs 4,50,000 and silver 1 kg worth Rs 42,000
Immovable assets: Rs 1,20,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,50,20000
Liabilities: Nil
Jai Pratap Singh, 63, Bansi
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 49,17,533; Wife: Rs 88,66,815; Dependent 1: Rs 4,29,899; Dependent 2: Rs 11,84,747
Jewellery: Gold 603 g Rs 16,88,400 and Silver 1714 g worth Rs 71,988; Wife: 2511 g Gold Rs 70,30,800 and Silver 6637 g worth Rs 2,78,754; Dependent 1: 50 g gold worth Rs 1,40,000 and Dependent 2: 50 g gold worth Rs 1,40,000
Immovable assets: Rs 469,65,820; Wife: Rs 95,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
Brajesh Pathak, 52, Lucknow Central
Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,11,79,335; Wife: Rs 44,91,095; Dependent 1: Rs 5,60,718,; Dependent 2: Rs 2,68,650
Jewellery: Gold 115 g worth Rs 3,40,000; Wife: Gold 600 g worth Rs 17,70,000; Dependent 1: Gold 60 g 1,76,600; Dependent 2: Gold 40 g worth Rs 1,84,000
Immovable assets: Rs 41,15,000; Wife: Rs, 16,15,000
Liabilities: Nil
Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, 65, Chhata
Net Worth (Movable assets): Details not clear from affidavit
Jewellery: Details not clear from affidavit
Immovable assets: Details not clear from affidavit
Liabilities: Details not clear from affidavit
Nand Gopal Gupta, 42, Allahabad South
Net Worth (Movable assets): 498.31 lakhs; Wife: 2350 lakhs, Dependent 1: 18.08 lakhs, Dependent 2: 1.60 lakhs, Dependent 3: 1.04 lakhs
Jewellery: 910 g gold worth Rs 29,15,000; Wife: 1415 g Gold Rs 45,30,000 and 2700 g Silver worth Rs 3,35,000
Immovable assets: 885 lakhs; Wife: 1,957 lakhs
Liabilities: 69.41 lakhs; Wife: 2487.74 lakhs
Om Prakash Rajbhar, 50, Zahoorabad
Net Worth (Movable assets): 383,511.64 ; Wife: Rs 364,109.25; Dependent 1: Rs 2,96,343.12; Dependent 2: Rs 301,170.19
Jewellery: Ornaments worth Rs 1,20,000; Wife: Ornaments worth Rs 1,69,000
Immovable assets: Rs 10,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,80,00,000
Liabilities: Nil
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now