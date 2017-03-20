Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet: All 21 ministers’ income, assets, liabilities

At the swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow’s Smriti Upvan on Sunday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) At the swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow’s Smriti Upvan on Sunday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

In a move to ensure transparency and accountability in politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday gave all his ministers 15 days to furnish details about their income and movable and immovable assets. Speaking to reporters after his first meeting with his council of ministers, Adityanath said eliminating corruption is a priority for his government. He added that corruption and parivarwaad (nepotism) are reasons why the state has slipped over the last 15 years.

Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma, who was assigned to brief the media, said the chief minister’s directive was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to eradicate corruption.

We’ve compiled a list of each Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister’s income and assets below, according to the affidavits submitted by them to the Election Commission before the assembly elections:

Surya Pratap Shahi, 64, Pathardeva

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 18,263,094; Wife: Rs 87,76,607; Dependent: Rs 15,80,913

Jewellery: Gold 400 gram worth Rs 15,00,000, Silver approx 250 grams worth Rs 1,50,000 and Precious Stones worth Rs 1,00,000; Wife: Gold 800 grams worth Rs 30,00,000, Silver approx 3 kg worth Rs 2,00,000

Immovable Assets: Rs 16,049,400; Wife: Rs 42,79,000

Liabilities: Rs 2,34,969

Suresh Khanna, 63, Shahjahanpur

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 51,20,249,33

Jewellery: Gold 37 gram worth Rs 1,03,600

Immovable Assets: Rs 29,63,000

Liabilities: Rs 60,000

Satish Mahana, 56, Maharajpur

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,70,52,219.79 ; Wife: Rs 100,08,223

Immovable assets: Rs 2,86,03,449; Wife: Rs 27,62,590

Jewellery: Gold+Silver 201.79- gram worth Rs 23,11,547; Wife: 2272.38 grams worth Rs 57,17,810

Liabilities: Rs 38,19,203

Rajesh Agrawal, 73, Bareilly Cantonment

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,12,15,516.57; Wife: Rs 48,51,421.96

Jewellery: Gold: 750.3 g worth Rs 1,87,500; Wife: 1310.60 g worth Rs 34,21,452, Diamonds worth Rs 5,06,177; Wife: 150 g worth Rs 5,000

Immovable Assets: 1,88,11,387.97

Liabilities: Nil

Rita Joshi, 67, Lucknow Cantonment

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 17,17,709; Husband: Rs 24,39,596

Jewellery: Gold: 110 g worth Rs 32,4500

Immovable assets: 95 lakhs; Husband: Rs 75 lakhs

Liabilities: Nil

Dharampal Singh, 64, Aonla

Net worth (Movable assets): Nil (as per affidavit); Calculated as Sum of Values- Rs 20,76,085

Jewellery: Gold 7 tola worth Rs 2,10,000; Wife: 8 Tola Gold worth Rs 1,68,000 and 1 KG silver worth Rs 50,000

Immovable assets: Rs, 1,07,00,000

Liabilities: Rs 20,00,000

Satyadeo Pachauri, 69, Govindnagar

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 3,94,59,129.69; Wife: Rs 1,26,80,319; Dependent: Rs 53,36,015

Jewellery: 67.09 g Gold and 14.8 carat gem worth Rs 2,56,729; Wife: 800.18 g Gold and 27.71 carat gem worth Rs 24,98,330

Immovable assets: Rs 4,27,01,000; Wife: Rs 1,67,76,000

Liabilities: Rs 2,27,20,795; Wife: Rs 46,85,702; Dependent: Rs 19,067

Ramapati Shastri, 67, Mankapur

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 64,24,281

Jewellery: 1600 g Gold worth Rs 44,88,000 and 11.5 kg silver worth Rs 4,94,500

Immovable assets: Rs 2,24,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Ashutosh Tandon alias Gopal, 56, Lucknow East

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 5,71,67,757.76; Wife: Rs 70,05,617.80

Jewellery: 4 rings worth Rs 11,60,000.00; Wife: Worth Rs 2,46,900.00

Immovable assets: Rs 3,35,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,35,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Chetan Chauhan, 68, Naugawan Sadat

Net Worth (Movable Assets): Rs 27,76,872; Wife: Rs 23,16,455

Jewellery: Gold 20 g worth Rs 53,600; Wife: Gold 600 g worth Rs 20,00,000

Immovable Assets: Rs 2,41,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,42,00,000

Liabilities: 47,12,476; Wife: Rs 10,16,886

Shrikant Sharma, 46, Mathura

Net Worth (Movable Assets): Rs 6,95,530; Wife: 19,73,834

Jewellery: Gold 20 g worth Rs 55,000; Wife: Gold 150 g worth Rs 4,25,000

Immovable assets: Rs 10,00,000; Wife: Rs 68,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Rajendra Pratap Singh, 62, Patti

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 72,73,250; Wife: Rs 18,09,556

Jewellery: Gold 100 g worth Rs 2,70,000; Wife: Gold 500 g worth Rs 13,50,000

Immovable assets: Rs 6,83,73,666; Spouse: Rs 1,31,66,000

Liabilities: Rs 28,13,900; Wife: Rs 2,80,140

Sidharth Singh, 53, Allahabad West

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,36,71,167; Wife: Rs 1,75,94,721; Dependent 1: Rs 41,61,619: Dependent 2: Rs 28,52,374

Jewellery: Diamond bracelet, 14.25 g Gold and 2.5 carat diamond worth Rs 38000; Four necklaces, earrings, 196 g gold, 0.25 carat diamond worth Rs 5,50,000

Immovable assets: Rs 1,05,61,477; Wife: Rs 17,18,36,000

Liabilities: Rs 9,31,72,910

Muktu Bihari Verma, 69, Kaiserganj

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 4988659

Jewellery: Gold 350 g worth Rs 7,50,000, Silver 2 kg worth Rs 100000

Immovable assets: Rs 1,56,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Swami Prasad Maurya, 63, Padrauna

Net Worth (Movable asset): Rs 7,90,203.04; Wife: Rs 14,90,000

Jewellery: Ring Rs 30,000; Wife: Rs 1.50 g gold worth Rs 3,00,000

Immovable asset: Rs 55,00,000; Wife: Rs 50,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Dara Singh Chauhan, 53, Madhuban

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 643500; Wife; Rs 1928000

Jewellery: Gold 50 g worth Rs 150000; Wife: Gold 150 g and 1 kg silver worth Rs 5,00,000

Immovable assets: Rs 2,50,00,000

Liabilities: Rs 11,200,000

S P Singh Baghel, 56, Tundla

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 62,15,816.76; Wife: 14,21,296; Dependent: Rs 11,100

Jewellery: Gold 5 tola worth Rs 1,50,000; Wife: Gold 15 tola worth Rs 4,50,000 and silver 1 kg worth Rs 42,000

Immovable assets: Rs 1,20,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,50,20000

Liabilities: Nil

Jai Pratap Singh, 63, Bansi

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 49,17,533; Wife: Rs 88,66,815; Dependent 1: Rs 4,29,899; Dependent 2: Rs 11,84,747

Jewellery: Gold 603 g Rs 16,88,400 and Silver 1714 g worth Rs 71,988; Wife: 2511 g Gold Rs 70,30,800 and Silver 6637 g worth Rs 2,78,754; Dependent 1: 50 g gold worth Rs 1,40,000 and Dependent 2: 50 g gold worth Rs 1,40,000

Immovable assets: Rs 469,65,820; Wife: Rs 95,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

Brajesh Pathak, 52, Lucknow Central

Net Worth (Movable assets): Rs 1,11,79,335; Wife: Rs 44,91,095; Dependent 1: Rs 5,60,718,; Dependent 2: Rs 2,68,650

Jewellery: Gold 115 g worth Rs 3,40,000; Wife: Gold 600 g worth Rs 17,70,000; Dependent 1: Gold 60 g 1,76,600; Dependent 2: Gold 40 g worth Rs 1,84,000

Immovable assets: Rs 41,15,000; Wife: Rs, 16,15,000

Liabilities: Nil

Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, 65, Chhata

Net Worth (Movable assets): Details not clear from affidavit

Jewellery: Details not clear from affidavit

Immovable assets: Details not clear from affidavit

Liabilities: Details not clear from affidavit

Nand Gopal Gupta, 42, Allahabad South

Net Worth (Movable assets): 498.31 lakhs; Wife: 2350 lakhs, Dependent 1: 18.08 lakhs, Dependent 2: 1.60 lakhs, Dependent 3: 1.04 lakhs

Jewellery: 910 g gold worth Rs 29,15,000; Wife: 1415 g Gold Rs 45,30,000 and 2700 g Silver worth Rs 3,35,000

Immovable assets: 885 lakhs; Wife: 1,957 lakhs

Liabilities: 69.41 lakhs; Wife: 2487.74 lakhs

Om Prakash Rajbhar, 50, Zahoorabad

Net Worth (Movable assets): 383,511.64 ; Wife: Rs 364,109.25; Dependent 1: Rs 2,96,343.12; Dependent 2: Rs 301,170.19

Jewellery: Ornaments worth Rs 1,20,000; Wife: Ornaments worth Rs 1,69,000

Immovable assets: Rs 10,00,000; Wife: Rs 1,80,00,000

Liabilities: Nil

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd