Uttar Pradesh: Women, youths focus in Samajwadi Party manifesto

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Azam Khan at the SP office in Lucknow on Sunday after the manifesto release event. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Azam Khan at the SP office in Lucknow on Sunday after the manifesto release event. Pramod Adhikari

The Samajwadi Party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which was released on Sunday, focused on women and youth voters. Releasing the manifesto, party chief and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav promised distribution of free pressure cookers to poor women if the party was voted back to power. The party also promised 50 per cent subsidy to women for travel in state roadways buses. It also promised to provide free bicycles to girl students of Classes IX to XII and solar table lamps to meritorious girls in rural areas. This apart, any person who married an orphan or differently-abled woman will get a house and Rs 2 lakh, the manifesto said.

Watch what else is making news:



The party also promised that fast-track courts will be set up in every district for swift redressal of cases of atrocities against women. The manifesto also promised self-defence training centres for women in every district.

It promised a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to one crore families under the Samajwadi Pension and other schemes.

To provide affordable medical facilities at the doorstep, the ruling party promised to set up mohalla clinics.

Akhilesh also announced that distribution of free laptops to meritorious students and registration for distribution of smartphones under the Samajwadi Smartphone scheme will continue after polls. “Around 1.40 crore registrations have been done under the smartphone scheme. If only those applicants vote for SP, the party will win at least 300 seats,” he said.

The party also promised to bear expenses for meal, education and medical facilities for orphan children, unassisted elderly people and beggars. The manifesto also promised free travel in state-run buses for “unassisted widows, physically challenged, and old age people” and development of old-age homes.

“To remove” social problems and inequality, the SP promised constitution of “Uttar Pradesh Samajik Nyay Aayog”. For farmers, the party promised to start a new crop insurance scheme. The manifesto also promised loans to farmers at cheaper interest rates. The SP said it would set up a solar power-run cold storage and start an emergency service for treatment of animals in rural areas.

In the education sector, the party promised to equip all universities and colleges with wi-fi connectivity, distribute 1 kg of ‘desi-ghee’ and 1 kg of milk powder to underweight students in schools and said it would set up Samajwadi Abhinav Vidyalayas in the lines of Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The SP promised to launch a new health insurance scheme for the poor for treatment of cancer and other critical diseases. It also promised to provide free medical facilities to people with annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh. The manifesto said that an air ambulance will be provided at Lucknow airport for emergency situations.

To woo the minorities, the SP promised to ensure safety of “religious freedom” and their share in welfare schemes on the ratio of their population. At least one lakh new business opportunities have been promised for youths from minority communities.