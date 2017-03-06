SC refuses to stay Gayatri Prajapati’s arrest, asks him to approach concerned court

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by a supporter during an election rally in Amethi on Monday. PTI photo SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by a supporter during an election rally in Amethi on Monday. PTI photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow a plea by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati’s seeking a stay on his arrest and asked him to approach the concerned court. Prajapati, who has been absconding since February 27, had approached the apex court asking for a stay on his arrest.

After the police failed to trace him, Prajapati’s passport was impounded and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Governor Ram Naik also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav asking him why Prajapati was still continuing as a minister in his cabinet.

Prajapati, who is an MLA from Amethi, was accused of raping a woman at his official residence in Lucknow 2014. The woman approached the Supreme Court and alleged that the minister, along with six others, had raped her and then blackmailed her using the photographs. She also alleged that the minister had made similar advances towards her minor daughter.

He was earlier sacked by CM Akhilesh Yadav on September 12, 2016, after a CBI probe was ordered against him into an illegal mining case. However, the minister’s sacking, who is believed to be close to party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, led to a series of events revealing infighting within the party.

He was later re-conducted in the cabinet on October 2 and given charge of the transport department and the mining portfolio he held earlier. Prajapati is also fighting the elections on SP ticket in current assembly elections.

