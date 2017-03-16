Uttar Pradesh: Raj Babbar offers to step down as Congress chief

“You don’t change leadership for losses in one or two elections” “You don’t change leadership for losses in one or two elections”

Days after the Congress suffered its worst ever defeat in UP, state Congress president Raj Babbar on Wednesday offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the defeat. “I take moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh. I was given the responsibility but I could not fulfill it. I could not live up to the expectations. I will do what is required,” he told reporters.

His offer to step down came on a day the party rejected the resignation of Congress general secretary B K Hariprasad. He had quit taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the civic elections in Odisha, a state which he was in charge. Hariprasad, sources said, was asked to continue since the organisational changes are imminent.

Talking to reporters, Babbar backed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, arguing “you don’t change party leadership for losses in one or two elections.” Asked why Gandhi or senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, the AICC General Secretary in charge of UP, were not taking responsibility for the defeat, Babbar such issues are to be discussed “internally at party level.”

