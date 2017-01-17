Uttar Pradesh polls: In a first, Bollywood pens BSP anthem for elections

BSP supremo Mayawati. BSP supremo Mayawati.

THE BSP has roped in Bollywood to give shape to a party anthem for the elections this time. Trying to keep up with BJP’s slogans such as ‘Ab UP Bhi Badlega’ and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’, the BSP has come up with its own slogan — ‘Behenji Ko Aaane Do’. It has also decided on a theme song — Sinhasan Pe Maya Behen. While the song has been written by Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Vishal Mishra is the music director. It has been sung by Divya Kumar and Aishwarya Nigam.

Besides being circulated on the social media, the 3.45-minute song will also be played during the party’s poll rallies. In the past, songs by local folk singers praising Mayawati, Dalit icons and BSP have been part of the party’s rallies. Little-known singers had also sang songs about the party and Mayawati based on tunes of hit Bollywood songs. However, this is the first time that Bollywood artists have composed a song for the party.

The song talks about the “law and order” problem in the state and how the condition of UP has deteriorated in the last five years since Mayawati was ousted from power in the 2012 elections.

When contacted, Muntashir said: “BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra discussed the idea for an anthem around five months ago. He is like family to me. I wrote this song on his request. No money was involved in it. I did it as we had a relationship.” A native of Amethi, who was provided Yash Bharati Award by the state government last year, he added: “I wrote the song as per what Misra asked me to convey. He told me what the people have been missing about the BSP government in the last five years. He said there is a feeling of insecurity and a law and order problem. I wrote a song about that.”

Muntashir claimed it was unfair to suggest that he has written a song critical of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“It was just like any other job for me… It is wrong to label a professional writer as a BSP or SP supporter. I am, in fact, a fan of Akhilesh Yadav for his dynamism and vigour. I appreciate the work he has done,” he said. He added that he has received the feedback that Mayawati has liked the song.

In the last few months, BSP had tried to make inroads in the social media by opening several accounts on Twitter and Facebook. However, as Mayawati is reportedly be apprehensive of social media campaigns, as these may attract controversy, the accounts are being run by party leaders, candidates and supporters, sources said.

Last year, BSP had hired a professional photographer to shoot Mayawati’s rallies. Many of her rallies were live-streamed on the Facebook. “In the past, Mayawati had not shown much interest in such campaigns, as she believes her party’s supporters live in villages and do not have access to social media,” said a leader.