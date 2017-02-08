Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress vows law on hate crimes; BJP asks why mum on UP crime

Congress today promised a new law on hate crimes in its manifesto for UP Assembly elections and announced sops for women, OBCs and minorities, but its “silence on corruption and crime situation” was mocked at by BJP. The 12-page manifesto condemned BJP’s “anti-poor and anti-people policies”, saying, “Divisive forces run rampant with impunity across the country…To combat these forces our two great parties (SP-Congress) have allied.”

It described its coming together with Samajwadi Party as “an important moment” in the history of country’s politics.

Noting that BJP’s “agenda of hatred and divisiveness becomes clearer with every election”, the manifesto pledged to enact a new law on hate crimes to provide enhanced punishment to those who create tension on basis of caste, gender and religion.

Hours after Congress released the document at a press conference, BJP state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the party was “silent” on “corruption, poor law and order situation and illegal mining” in the state.

Pathak said these were the issues Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had vociferously raised during his Deoria-to-Delhi Kisan Yatra and Khat Sabha.

“What happened to the party (Congress) now? Has it forgotten these issues? Or has it totally surrendered itself before Samajwadi Party, against whose government it was making vitriolic attack until recently,” he wondered.

Congress is fighting elections on 105 of the 403 seats in the state in alliance with the ruling Samajwadi Party.