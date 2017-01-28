Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress to field handpicked Dalits on reserved seats

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Concentrating on the reserved seats in the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress is relying on candidates it chose from its Leadership Development Mission on Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC) – an exercise to identify select promising Dalit leaders held over a year ago. Out of the list of 68 candidates declared so far, Congress has fielded candidates on 21 reserved seats. While three are MLAs, 15 are products of the LDMRC exercise, which was monitored by vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Congress SC department chairperson K Raju. There are 84 reserved constituencies in the state.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Sources inform that more reserved constituencies would find place in the remaining 37 seats yet to be declared by the party from its share of 105 seats in UP.

“Except for a few, most candidates are those identified under LDMRC over a year ago. It was an intensive exercise, which we had experimented in Uttar Pradesh on 84 reserved seats with the motive to identify promising leaders and give them a platform,” said K Raju. “The mission was to identify such people, who could emerge as leaders among dalit community and also win confidence of non-dalits. Large number of them are young and promising.”

Congress had identified 400 such promising leaders. They helped promote the “Bheem Jyoti Yatra” and “Shiksha, Suraksha and Swabhiman Yatra” of the party.

“Congress has already declared its promises for dalits, along with them, we would also speak about work and welfare scheme of SP government for their upliftment,” said Raju.

Thirty-four-year-old Vimlesh Kumari, who has been declared as Congress candidate from Chanduasi reserved constituency is one such candidate. In 2012, Congress came in fourth from here. A first timer, Vimlesh, a lawyer by profession, is also district president of Congress main wing in Sambhal district. She was among the selected few identified leaders under the leadership mission, who met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi last year before he addressed the conclave in Lucknow.

“My mother has been a Congress worker all her life. She did not hold any post but continued to work in her own way for the party in the region. It is her dedication, which inspired me to take up work for the party along with my practice. Even though it is my first election, I hope to make a difference,” Vimlesh Kumari told The Indian Express.

Another such candidate is 36-year-old Banwarilal Kannaujia, from Hargaon. Like Vimlesh, Kannaujia is also a first timer in the election and comes from a family of Congress supporters. He is a class 12 pass out and a farmer. “I joined Youth Congress and was its block president,” he said.

Other such leaders given party tickets include Deepak Kumar from Purkazi, Mukhtyar Singh from Khair, Vinesh Salwal from Baldao, Upendra Singh from Agra Rural, Omendra Verma from Sandi, Bhagwandas Katheriya from Mohan, Nand Ram Sonkar from Ghatampur and Sushil Pasi from Bachhrawan among others.

Sources inform that out of these 14 candidates, at least seven of them have not contested any assembly election in the past.

On these seats, Congress plans to make nine promises for free education, security and empowerment of dalits. The party is also busy preparing the list of programmes undertaken during Akhilesh Yadav’s government in the state to benefit dalits, which it plans to showcase during its campaign in these constituencies.