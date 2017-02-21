Uttar Pradesh polls: BSP is Behenji Sampatti Party, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Monday took on Mayawati, saying her party BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party but ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’. He was referring to Mayawati’s opposition to demonetisation, following which, Rs 100 crore was deposited in BSP’s bank account. At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand, Modi said those who collect wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people. “Behenji alleges that government was ill-prepared (for demonetisation). Was it the government or you who was not prepared? She said one week’s time should have been given (before announcement of demonetisation), Mulayam Singh said the same,” Modi said.

“Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting why the account of her brother has been made public at the time of elections… Why it is being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited?” he said.

“Behenji, the discussion is not (taking place) because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban… BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party… bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai… it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who collect wealth for themselves, can they solve your problems?” he asked.