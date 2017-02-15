Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP gained ‘decisive lead’ in first phase, claims party leader Kalraj Mishra

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra (right). (Express Photo) Union Minister Kalraj Mishra (right). (Express Photo)

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Kalraj Mishra today claimed his party has gained a “decisive lead” in the first of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and the trend will continue. He claimed the formation of alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress is an act of “desperation”, and the tie-up will “fall apart soon after its defeat”.

“To save itself from a drubbing in the polls, Samajwadi party has formed an alliance with the moribund Congress. It was an act of desperation. This opportunistic coalition will fall apart soon after its defeat,” Mishra told mediapersons here.

“Criminals have ruled the roost during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure as the Chief Minister and it is amusing to hear his platitudes about development and women’s empowerment. Murder and loot take place in broad daylight and rapes have become commonplace,” the BJP leader alleged.

“The BJP has gained a decisive lead in the first phase of the Assembly polls held last week. This has sent all our opponents into a tizzy. The trend will continue in the second phase of polling which is underway today and also in the remaining five phases and BJP will form government in the state,” he asserted.

Mishra, who was here to campaign in support of BJP candidates in various Assembly segments, claimed the Narendra Modi government has granted assistance of “more than Rs 7 lakh crore” to Uttar Pradesh so far.

“Would the corrupt government in the state tell the people what it did with the funds,” the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister said.

“Akhilesh have been bragging about the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Lucknow Metro, showcasing them as his own achievements. He should have the decency to admit that the entire funds for these two projects were provided by the Centre,” Mishra said.