Uttar Pradesh polls: As turncoat MLAs hope for tickets, BJP braces for mutiny

WITH 25 Uttar Pradesh MLAs from other political parties joining the BJP in the past few months, party workers in various districts have started protesting against giving tickets to the turncoats. Candidates for the Assembly polls are expected to be announced during the BJP parliamentary board and election committee meetings, to be held in Delhi on Sunday and Monday. In the past few weeks, 15 MLAs of BSP, five of Congress, three of the ruling Samajwadi Party and two of Rashtriya Lok Dal have switched over to BJP. Being sitting legislators, they are all strong contenders for poll tickets.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “No one has been inducted in the party on the assurance of a ticket. Party will select candidates after considering names of all ticket seekers, survey reports and opinion of party workers. If workers at any place are resentful, the party will convince them through dialogue.” Reports from the districts indicate resentment among BJP workers.

BSP MLA from Lalitpur Ramesh Kushwaha joined BJP with Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC face of BSP. President of the district’s BJP unit Ramesh Singh Lodhi said that he had told the state party leadership that workers could rebel if Kushwaha is given a ticket or any post in the organisation.

MLA from Barauli in Aligarh, Dalveer Singh, who was earlier with RLD, is preparing for elections from the same seat and expects to get a BJP ticket. But, former BJP district president Nathhi Singh says, “In protest of Dalveer’s induction, a group of BJP workers, led by other ticket seekers, waved black flags in two party events earlier this week.” President of BJP’s Agra unit Vijay Shivhare said party workers burnt effigies of BSP MLA Chhote Lal Verma after he joined the BJP.

Three-time BSP MLA from Nakur Dharam Singh Saini said that he joined the BJP after BSP denied him a ticket. He added that he expects a ticket from the BJP and is preparing for the polls. Gangoh MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, who was earlier with the Congress, said he was attending all BJP programmes and was hopeful of getting a ticket. “But I will follow the directive of BJP,” he added.