Uttar Pradesh polls: SP-Congress alliance sealed, Akhilesh Yadav concedes 105 seats

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

After days of negotiation, an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has finally been sealed, news agency ANI reported. The Congress party will be allotted 105 seats in the upcoming elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will release his party’s maninfesto in a few minutes and is likely to also make an announcement on the alliance.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said discussions between the two parties took place at the highest level. “It was wrong to to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of Congress. Discussion was at highest level between CM(UP), General Secretary, Congress in-charge and Priyanka Gandhi.”

Indicating the seriousness at which the Congress Party wanted an alliance, Congress president Sonia Gandhi reportedly stepped in on Saturday, sending her closest aides to ensure the alliance does not fall apart.

On Saturday, Congress strategist Prashant Kishor flew into Lucknow to meet Chief Minister and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who will release his party’s manifesto on Sunday morning.

Congress sources said it was conveyed to the Chief Minister that the party wanted 110 seats. Akhilesh, however, was reluctant to part with more than 100 seats as the party, sources said, wanted to contest 300 seats on its own. The Congress Party has now settled for 105 seats.

