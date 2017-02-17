Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav ‘the best candidate available today’, says Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani Ram Jethmalani

Eminent lawyer and MP Ram Jethmalani on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was “the best candidate available today”. “I believe that Akhilesh is the best candidate available today. I work for him. I will work for him till the end. At least the stupid actions of the father (Mulayam) have already been neutralised,” the former Union Minister said, speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

“I believe the people of India are today wiser, they will not return the crooks back to power. I wish Akhilesh will succeed,” he said, answering questions on UP elections. “He (Akhilesh) is clean,” Jethmalani said, adding that he was expected to win. “This defeat (apparently referring to possible setback to BJP) in UP will be a conclusive prediction of what is going to happen in 2019,” said the Rajya Sabha member from Bihar.

Asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s whirlwind election campaign, Jethmalani said, “He is worse, worse, worse. He doesn’t mean anything.” About the Assembly elections in Punjab, he said Aam Aadmi Party was expected to win.